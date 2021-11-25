iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,844 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $211,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

