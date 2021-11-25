iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,635 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.