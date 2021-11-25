iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

