iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,482 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,660,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE remained flat at $$153.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 410,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

