iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

