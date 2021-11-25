iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.