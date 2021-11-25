iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228,545 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

