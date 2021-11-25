iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

