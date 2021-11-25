iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

