iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,351 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 314.7% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. 2,725,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

