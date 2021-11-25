iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 384,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $129.20. 2,725,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.