Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Trading Up 19% Over Last Week

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $909,264.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

