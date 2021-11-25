Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.85. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 11,718 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

