Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.
IFOS stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22. Itafos has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.17.
Itafos Company Profile
