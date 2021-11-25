Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.

IFOS stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.22. Itafos has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.54 million and a PE ratio of 12.17.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

