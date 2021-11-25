IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.02

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.02 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.69). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 40,316 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of £25.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.02.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

