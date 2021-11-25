J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $284.91

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.91 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 296.50 ($3.87). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295.40 ($3.86), with a volume of 2,310,408 shares trading hands.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 284.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

