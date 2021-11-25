Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of JACK opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

