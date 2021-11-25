Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of JACK opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
