Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

J stock opened at $148.45 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.