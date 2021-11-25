James Latham plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LTHM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company has a market capitalization of £248.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,222.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

