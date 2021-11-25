James Latham plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:LTHM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486. James Latham has a one year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company has a market capitalization of £248.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,222.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
About James Latham
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.