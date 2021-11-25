Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after purchasing an additional 215,068 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

