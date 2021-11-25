Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $21,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 116,738 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

