Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. 313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000.

