JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,405 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 9,612,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

