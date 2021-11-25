JCIC Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $3,247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $297,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $2,332,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 444,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.