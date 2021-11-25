JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

JDSPY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited.

