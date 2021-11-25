Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. GAP has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in GAP by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GAP by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.