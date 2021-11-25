Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of ACB opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.00.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 215.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

