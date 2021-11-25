Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
