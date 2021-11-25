Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NTT DATA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NTT DATA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. NTT DATA has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.23.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

