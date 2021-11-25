Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 788 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

