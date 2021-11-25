JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 528,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

