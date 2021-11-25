Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Achieves $7.49 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $169,965.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,541,348,141 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

