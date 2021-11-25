JOE Price Up 20.7% This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, JOE has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00006164 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $451.03 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.98 or 0.07619722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,594.64 or 0.99415925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 124,145,699 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

