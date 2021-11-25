John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.33

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and traded as high as $44.02. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 22,686 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
