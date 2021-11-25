John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.33

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and traded as high as $44.02. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 22,686 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

