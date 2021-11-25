John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNZS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

LON MNZS opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.68) on Thursday. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 308.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

