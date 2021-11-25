Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.