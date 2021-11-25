Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

