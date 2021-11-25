JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 275

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.
LON:N91 opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.12. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).
Ninety One Group Company Profile
