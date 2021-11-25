JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 275

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

LON:N91 opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.12. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.