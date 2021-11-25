JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The firm has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.64.

In related news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.