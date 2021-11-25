JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

