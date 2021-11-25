JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 920.50 ($12.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 906.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 935.60.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders acquired a total of 44 shares of company stock worth $27,155 in the last ninety days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

