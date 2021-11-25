JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.89% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 285.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 809,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $94.55 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68.

