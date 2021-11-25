JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JEMI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 146 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,716. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 130.39 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.96.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
