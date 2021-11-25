JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON JEMI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 146 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,716. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 130.39 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.96.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

