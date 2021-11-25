JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

