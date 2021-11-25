JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 2,486,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

