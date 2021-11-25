JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after acquiring an additional 738,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,602,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

