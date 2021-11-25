JulSwap (JULD) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.64 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00094277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.64 or 0.07614371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,159.31 or 1.00088108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.