Jupiter Market Capitalization Achieves $1.81 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.81 million and $2.89 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

