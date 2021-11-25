JUST Trading Up 3.2% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $176.83 million and $540.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

