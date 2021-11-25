Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003679 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $122,766.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,225,446 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

