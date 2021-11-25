Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 7,618 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

